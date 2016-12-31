7-day forecast beginning Dec. 31, 2016 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Portland area beginning Saturday evening.

The advisory starts at 10 p.m. and is in effect through Sunday evening in the I-5 corridor from Cowlitz County down to the North Willamette Valley.

KGW’s Brian Brennan says Saturday will be mostly dry with a high of 40 degrees, but anticipates rain coming in the evening. New Year’s Eve partygoers may see some of that rain turn into snowflakes in the early morning hours of Sunday, Brennan said. In the Portland area, he expects a trace of snow up to two inches.

The National Weather Service said there could be snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the possibility of 3 inches in the higher hills.

Apparently Mother Nature's New Year's resolution is cold 4 the NW. She won't waste time getting started w/ rain->snow after midnight in PDX. pic.twitter.com/9jd6C5Fpjz — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 31, 2016

Snow levels will dip to around 1,500 feet Saturday night, then down to all elevations overnights, when the temperature drops below freezing.

Snow flurries should dwindle by Sunday evening but snow on the ground will make things slippery.

The forecast then calls for sunny days with cold east winds to start next week.

However, Brennan is keeping his eye on a potential bigger storm that could come at the end of the next week.

