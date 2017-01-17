Wintry, icy weather on the way for the Inland Northwest

Snow and ice advisories for the Inland Northwest on Jan. 17, 2017

After a weekend of no snow, a wintry mix is making its way across the Pacific Northwest.

Tuesday night will see rain possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. The Spokane area through Kellogg will likely see light icing, while to the west in the Wenatchee, Moses Lake area could see significant ice accumulations. The hardest hit counties will be in Chelan, Douglas and Grant, though valleys north of Spokane and possibly the Idaho Panhandle could see significant ice.

The National Weather Service is predicting 0.25-0.75 inches of ice accumulation for the Wenatchee, Moses Lake area, though as of Tuesday night it looked like that number would be closer to 0.36 inches of ice in Moses Lake, and 0.39 inches in Wenatchee.

North of Spokane in places like Omak and Colville, will likely see snow with some pockets of significant icing. Tuesday evening through Thursday evening, we could see 4-6 inches of snow in Omak and even 6-8 inches in Republic. The heavy snow will mainly stick to places north of Highway 20.

Over in Idaho, things seem more manageable, with models showing less than an inch of snow in Bonner's Ferry, Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene.

After the snow will come the rain, on Wednesday and Thursday. The combination of warmer temperatures and wind could lead to flooding, especially in southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle.

Urban streets may flood, in part due to frozen storm drains. Small streams might also rise, since the ground surface is frozen and will increase run off. Main rivers are not expected to be an issue.

Flooding projections for this week.

The National Weather Service Tuesday warned of power outages in the Cascade valleys and western basin. Officials also said the roads will be messy, with road temperatures colder than the air temperature for several hours. They said car thermometers may read above freezing when roads are still icy.

Next week, forecasts show dry weather that will be at or a little below normal, but much warmer than what we’ve recently experienced.

KREM