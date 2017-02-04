NWCN
Winter cancellations and closings Feb. 4-5

Staff , KREM 12:55 PM. PST February 04, 2017

The winter weather caused several cancelations over the weekend. 

 

Wilson Creek v. Riverside Christian: Canceled 

All Dayton High School basketball games in Mabton: Canceled

Reardan v. Colfax basketball games: Rescheduled for Monday 

Pullman v. East Valley basketball games: Canceled

St. George's v. Springdale basketball games: Rescheduled for Monday

Liberty School District basketball games: Rescheduled for Monday

St. Maries v. Kellogg basketball games: Canceled, makeup TBA

Northwest Museum: Closed

