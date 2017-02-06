Spokane snow totals as of February 6. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Wet and windy weather continues Monday!

A Winter Storm Warning continues Monday morning for northeastern Washington and the northern portion of N. Idaho.

After a very active weekend, snow is melting for the south half of the region.

Rain and snow chances continue Monday in Spokane. Snow chance Monday night, as well, with about an inch overnight in the city.

Expect lots of wind Monday. Eastern Washington and north Idaho will see gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Temperatures drop drastically Monday night; expect temperatures into the teens overnight and low 30s Tuesday.

