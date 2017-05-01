Warmer temperatures headed for the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Mondays are hard. We get it. Luckily, StormTracker 2 team thinks this Monday brings afew reasons to smile.

Hint: Think drier and warmer weather!

Here's what you can expect for the first week of May, 2017:

1) SUNNY START MONDAY, INCREASING CLOUDS! May 1st will be cooler than normal with a few shower chances. But, good news! It's only looking up from here.

2) MARK YOUR CALENDARS! A big warm-up is in store for the week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s on Thursday. That is more than 25 degrees warmer than Monday's afternoon forecast high.

3) APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS! For a little perspective, most days in April finished with at least a trace amount of rain. The first week of May outlook will bring sunny, warm, dry, nice, pleasant, t-shirt weather... (shall we go on?)

Month of April, 2017 Wrap Up (green days = rain, blue days = no rain).

4) BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE! Even though Monday's afternoon forecast calls for cloudy skies, it was great to see all of your photos of the Monday morning start. Including a shot of the crescent moon!

Alexc Achten -- Five Mile Prairie, WA near Spokane. (Photo: Alex Achten, Alex Achten)

5) BLOOMSDAY FORECAST: Sunday will be beautiful! Temperatures cool-off for the weekend, just in time for Bloomsday, 2017. Mild temperatures and nice sunny weather can be expected for the start of the race.

