Warmer temperatures bring snow to the Inland Northwest

INLAND NORTHWEST – Snow is on the way to the Inland Northwest.

Expect Snow throughout the region as weather advisories go into effect Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Eastern Washington. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Northeastern Washington and North Idaho Mountains. Both advisories are in effect through Saturday afternoon.

Spokane is expected to receive 2-4 inches of new snow, while Coeur d’Alene residents can expect 4-6 inches. The Mountains will see up to a foot of new snow over the weekend.

This weekend will likely bring rain, but it is the end of the bitterly cold weather. Warmer temperatures are on the way!

