Warmer temperatures bring snow to the Inland Northwest

INLAND NORTHWEST – Snow is on the way to the Inland Northwest.
Expect Snow throughout the region as weather advisories go into effect Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Eastern Washington. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Northeastern Washington and North Idaho Mountains. Both advisories are in effect through Saturday afternoon.
Spokane is expected to receive 2-4 inches of new snow, while Coeur d’Alene residents can expect 4-6 inches. The Mountains will see up to a foot of new snow over the weekend.
This weekend will likely bring rain, but it is the end of the bitterly cold weather. Warmer temperatures are on the way!
KREM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs