Two more rounds of snow and rain on the way for Inland Northwest

The Inland Northwest is expected to get two more rounds of snow and rain this week, with the first round hitting Monday night.

Monday, across the area, residents can expect at least an inch of snow, but nothing compared to the high accumulations we saw over the weekend.

Then, we will have a break in terms of precipitation, though gusty winds will roll through the area. Some places will see winds Tuesday and Wednesday up to 40 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday, drivers will also need to be on the lookout for ice, as temperatures stay cold.

Thursday and Friday will be an active end to the workweek, as more snow and rain rolls into the area. We are still too far out to predict how much snow exactly to prepare for, but it should be more significant than the Monday night system.

