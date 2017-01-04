Trash and recycling collection slowed due to snow

Trash and recycling bins in the snow. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - This week's historic snow storm has made a mess of Treasure Valley roadways, and as a result, trash and recycling collection could be delayed this week.

The City of Boise said in a news release that Republic Services trucks are out working on Wednesday, but road conditions have slowed them down.

Customers are being told that if their trash or recycling is not picked up on its normal collection day, they should leave their bins out on the curb until they can be collected.

The delays may also affect Christmas tree collection.

Also, the household hazardous waste collection site at Boise Fire Station No. 14 on South Five Mile Road will be closed on Wednesday, the city said.

Customers in Boise are encouraged to check curbitboise.org for important service updates.

