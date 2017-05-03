Thursday temps will hit 80 for the first time since September

File image of Spokane's skyline. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The high temperature is expected to be 80 degrees on Thursday in Spokane, for the first time since September 29, 2016.

Thursday’s high is a little unusual, National Weather Service meteorologists said, due to the fact we will have a 80 degree high before a 70 degree one. Instead, this year, things will jump from the high 60s on Wednesday to 80 degrees Thursday.

“Typically we have a high temperature of 70 and it slowly creeps up,” said Mark Turner from NWS. “Typically they’re about a month apart.”

Normally, Spokane hits 70 degrees by April 17, then hits 80 by May 12, Turner said. Thursday temperatures will be 10 to 14 degrees warmer than Wednesday. We're expecting thunderstorms Friday and things will be back into the 50s by the weekend, so enjoy the warmth Thursday!

KREM