Spokane slammed with 7 inches of snow

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane area was slammed with almost record values of snowfall on Friday, February 3rd.

According to the National Weather Service, 6.9 inches of snow accumulated on Friday. The previous record is over 100 years old. According to the NWS 1913 holds the record amount of snowfall for February 3rd, but Friday’s totals were only 0.2 inches short of the record 7.1 inches.

On average, only 0.3 inches are recorded on February 3rd, according to the NWS.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for until 10 AM Monday morning. Residents can expect an additional 1 to 2 inches on Saturday bringing snow accumulations to 7-9 inches. Snow began around dawn and will continue through 10:00 a.m. before transitioning to rain and tapering off around noon.

Snow on the roads will create hazardous driving conditions in the Spokane Area, including Interstate 90 and Highway 195.

A winter storm warning for heavy snow means significant amounts of snow are expected or occurring. Snow accumulations will make travel hazardous of impossible.

Spokane upgraded to a level 2 snow event late Friday night. This means city crews will initiate a full city plow. They hope to complete the plow in 4 days. City officials asked that residents move their cars to the even sides of streets on residential hill routes. This will allow for snow plows to pass. City leaders said there will be no Downtown parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Residents are also asked to clear sidewalks and cars of snow.

City of Spokane officials said crews worked throughout the day and through Friday night to prepare streets ahead of the continued snow fall. Snow emergency routes, principal arterials, major arterials, major hills and some transit routes will be the initial focus.

City officials ask that residents slow down when driving, be patient and drive according to conditions. They also ask that people keep their distance from the snow plows and avoid passing them.

Snow removal maps:

LINK: City of Coeur d'Alene Snow Removal Map

LINK: Spokane County Snow Removal Map

LINK: City of Spokane Snow Removal Map

Local Forecast:

Today: Snow before 2:00 p.m, then a chance of rain. High near 37. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Rain. Temperature rising to around 38 by 10:00 p.m. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain. High near 40. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain before 5:00 a.m, then rain and snow. Low around 33. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 11:00 a.m. High near 38. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

KREM