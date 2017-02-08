Spokane declares 'stage 1' snow event

Snowfall Feb. 8, 2017 as if 5 p.m. (Photo: NWS)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Wednesday night, the City of Spokane declared a Stage 1 snow event.

A stage 1 event means the city will clear arterials, hospital district routes,fixed STA bus routes, outlying areas, neighborhood business centers, the central business district and residential hills.

Citizens are asked to move their parked cars from all arterials and bus routes, and move their cars to the even side of the street by 11 p.m.

The City asks people to slow down and drive according to conditions.

KREM 2's Tom Sherry said people should expect their Wednesday evening commute and Thursday morning commutes to be very sloppy. The snow in Spokane was projected to change to rain sometime overnight or Thursday morning, making road and driving conditions difficult.

