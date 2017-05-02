Spokane could hit 80 degrees Thursday; First time since Sept. 2016

(Photo: Robinson, Erin, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fog will make its way into the region Tuesday, but the end of the week will bring warmer temperatures.

Patches of dense fog will fill the Inland Northwest Tuesday morning. The afternoon will bring partly cloudy and mild conditions.

Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures and Thursday will be even warmer! Thursday will bring temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s and even low 80s for some cities in the region.

Spokane will be in the high 70s on Thursday, which will be the first time the city has seen 70-degree weather since September 30, 2016.

Downtown Spokane could even experience low 80s Thursday. Moses Lake, Wenatchee, Ritzville, Pullman and Lewiston are all forecasted to be in the low-to-mid 80s that day.

After warm, sunny conditions Thursday, the Inland Northwest will see thunderstorms.

