Snow totals around metro area break records

App users: Tap to view

PORTLAND, Ore. -- How much snow fell where you live?

Tuesday, January 10 was the snowiest calendar day since 2008, according to the National Weather Service. Once the final tally is released, it could be the biggest one-day snow event in 27 years.

Snow was still falling Wednesday morning, with another couple of inches expected before it stops completely.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said the most snow fell in the West Hills of Portland, with 14.5 inches measured at NW Cornell Road. A few other areas recorded a full foot of snow: Vancouver at Northwest/Hazel Dell, North Portland at University of Portland, and Banks.

Click here for the latest official snow totals

If you’re wondering how to measure the snow totals where you live, here’s a helpful guide from the weather service.

It's too late for this snowstorm, but if we get any more snow this season, here's now to set yourself up for ideal snow measurements! pic.twitter.com/4MZJh9C0RH — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 11, 2017

KGW Meteorologist Matt Zaffino saw 12.6 inches at his home.

Reporter Sara Roth had 10 inches in St. Johns.

I've got 10" of snow in St Johns and 9" piled on my mailbox. #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/Sd2DyRV3BL — Sara Roth (@rothsara) January 11, 2017

Viewer Krista Evans has 10 to 12 inches in Lake Oswego

We have about 10-12 inches in Lake Oswego. How is it everywhere else? Love this weather! #pdxsnow #kgwweather #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/KAJR1iNOOj — Krista Evans (@KristaNicole17) January 11, 2017

John Richards measured seven inches in Damascus.

The hills of Oregon City in the background. Snow has stopped with 7" measured in Damascus. #omht #pdxsnow #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/RM5XUdrmlS — John Richards (@improvor) January 11, 2017

You can share your photos with us on Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #kgwweather.

KGW