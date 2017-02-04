Close Snow removal maps Staff , KREM 9:46 AM. PST February 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Snow Removal Maps:LINK: City of Spokane Snow Removal MapLINK: Spokane County Snow Removal MapLINK: City of Coeur d'Alene Snow Removal Map KREM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
