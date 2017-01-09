Deer in Trout Lake, Wa snow - longkc

Snow is on the ground in 49 of 50 states. Only Florida is snow free, according to a national snow cover map produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The weekend winter storm dumped snow and ice in a stripe from the Deep South to the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast. Some of the highest snow totals included 19.5 inches in East Bridgewater, Mass., and a foot in Mount Airy, N.C.

And yes, there is snow on the peaks of the volcanoes in Hawaii, as seen in the photo below of Mauna Kea, taken Sunday afternoon.

Overall, NOAA's site says that almost 60 percent of the U.S. is snow-covered now. (Though some of the white on the map in the South is most likely ice, or sleet. But it's cold, frozen and white, nonetheless.)

The snow in the South and Mid-Atlantic should be a distant memory by the end of the week, as much milder air will spread over the region by Wednesday.

By midweek, highs will be 25 to 35 degrees greater than Sunday’s frigid highs. AccuWeather said.

