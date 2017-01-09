Snow in the forecast. Again.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland metro area has barely had time to shake off the weekend's ice storm and there's already more snow in the forecast for the next couple days.
The first snowfall could come early Tuesday morning, said KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino.
Your Pics: Another snow storm hits Portland
"Sticking snow may remain above 500 feet, but Clark County and the West Hills are likely to see an inch or possibly two by morning," he said.
Elevation charts: Metro | Willamette Valley | Cascades/Coast
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clark & Cowlitz counties, as well as the Willapa Hills and the northern Oregon Coast Range, through noon Tuesday.
The snow level retreats to about 1,000 feet during the day Tuesday as showers subside, Zaffino said.
Another area of snow develops late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but most of that is likely to fall south of Salem, with just a light dusting in the Portland area.
After that, the weather will be generally clear, cold and dry through the weekend.
Radar | Forecast | Traffic alerts
KGW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs