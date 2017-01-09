Snow in the forecast. Again.

(Photo: Picasa)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland metro area has barely had time to shake off the weekend's ice storm and there's already more snow in the forecast for the next couple days.

The first snowfall could come early Tuesday morning, said KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

Your Pics: Another snow storm hits Portland

"Sticking snow may remain above 500 feet, but Clark County and the West Hills are likely to see an inch or possibly two by morning," he said.

Elevation charts: Metro | Willamette Valley | Cascades/Coast

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clark & Cowlitz counties, as well as the Willapa Hills and the northern Oregon Coast Range, through noon Tuesday.

The snow level retreats to about 1,000 feet during the day Tuesday as showers subside, Zaffino said.

Another area of snow develops late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but most of that is likely to fall south of Salem, with just a light dusting in the Portland area.

After that, the weather will be generally clear, cold and dry through the weekend.

Radar | Forecast | Traffic alerts

Loading... Supermacro photo of a single snowflake that fell in SE Portland Jan. 7 - wordsmithink

Deer and cat nose to nose - Rebecca Anderson-Grable

Our little birdhouse is cased in an icy shell - annesnedecor330

Frozen fountain in Vancouver - Jeanie Long

Frozen Little Library on NW Coleman Dr - Duncan Koller

Snow Bounce - Melissa123

Puppies need to go potty! -corvetteman

The ice is thick out here in Troutdale - Holly Carlin

Horses in the snow in Carson - Natman1

Beautiful icy early morning walk around Lake Oswego. - Cairistiona

Tree down on Canyon Drive - Linda Magruder Densmor

Tree down on Canyon Drive - Linda Magruder Densmor

Igloo building in Odell by the Speidel family - Alicia Speidel

Oops on anything left outside today - Andrea Corrandini

Washougal on Ice - Steve Bowie Steve Bowie, 2014

I put a heated pad under our humming bird feeder. They were pleased. - Uncle Danny

These trees felt down and one is about to fall - fidel2017

Beaver Falls, Clatskanie Oregon - Ivan Johnson Photography

When you go to your local Safeway for some milk during a snowpocalypse - @barnowl85

Snow selfie - Rusty Rodas

Waves breaking over dock in Camas, freezing and sinking it into the Columbia River - Kenn Bartley

Free Snow Cone ingredients, you pick up. - Stephen Proffitt

A neighbor's fabulous sense of humor. Prineville OR Jan 2017 - Adriana Blake

Remember to check your condensation drains for your furnaces, or you may end up with a frozen line and a non-functioning heater like we did. - Jarrod Lyman

Beauty out the back door in Grants Pass - Theresa Kubat

Beauty out the back door in Grants Pass - Theresa Kubat

Redmond Oregon over 2 feet! - Vicki Linschied

What we woke up to in Gresham! - Joline Basset

Having a little fun in Salem - Angi Ringering

All snow at 1,000' in Mosier. Columbia River socked in - Joe Eckert

Frozen Multnomah Falls - Kitchie Flores

Frozen in ice in Cedar Mill - Dan Winkler

Frozen in ice in Cedar Mill - Dan Winkler

Frozen in ice in Cedar Mill - Dan Winkler

Huge snowman 2017 - Dora Marquez

Jax in Oregon City, enough to fill his belly - Jake N Allie Ashton

Greening Lane in Tigard - Karen Hughart

You know it's cold when these little guys land on your hand - Wendy Whittemore Cannard

Country Road, The Dalles - Silvia Ashmore-Guerts

Ice on pond collapses under its own weight Dallas - Jan Sherma

NE Bend. My Driveway today - Chav Elo

West Bay! More snow! Lake Oswego - Ken Bush

Food coloring on ice - Katie Wheat

Three coyotes walking on frozen creek in Garden Home - Janet Antepara

Pulling my son in a sled because he just had toe surgery yesterday and is in a cast!! He didn't want to miss the snow! - West Linn OR - Brittany Reubendale

Frozen Pony Tail Falls -Dan Porter

We may not love the snow, but Quigley is all about it - Megan Spencer

January 6 with at temp of 11 degrees 1 mile west of Grand Ronde - chrisbuh

Mt. Hood Meadows Friday, clear and hardly any wind - Lynette Anderson

Keizer frosted car window - Darlene Mae Hernandez

Drifting snow colored in the lettering stamped in the sidewalk - donwconw

I took advantage of the cold weather and made an ice sculpture in my backyard - Jim Geddes

Rain, sleet, snow or ice can't stop Troop 419 from picking up your tree! - Tracy Timmins

Peggy's front yard waterfall creating beautiful ice flow - panderson

Snowy frozen pond in Cornelius - Angie Scheider

Mt. Hood Meadows Friday, clear and hardly any wind - Lynette Anderson

Enjoying the snow in Keizer - Melissa Aragon

Prineville snow - Adriana Blake

Frozen backyard waterfall - hsears12

Frozen patio furniture - Kimberli Zonker

Frozen Multnomah Falls - Martina Colon

Timbers dog enjoying the snow - Lucy McCoy

Frozen fish wall - Bella Cordeiro

Frozen falls in Columbia River Gorge - Bethany Lynn

Dog cooper checking out frozen apartment pond in NE Portland - Arianna Lea Nyswonger

Deer in the snow in the gorge - Diane Baldwin Ferguson

Frozen rose - Ashley Schroeder

Snowflakes in Pendleton - Sarah May

Frozen fountain at Vancouver Clinic - Christina Armstrong

Frozen silver falls - Becca Faye

Fozen rose - Laura Poteet

Frozen fountain at Ava Coffee in Progress Ridge - Lawrence OKeefe

Frozen fountain at Cedar Hills New Seasons - Kristi Smith

Frozen waterfall in Kalama, WA - Sandra Macias-Hughes

19 degrees this morning - Kathi Nelson

Frozen shore of Sandy River west of Sandy - Robert Welch

Frozen tree and house - LaurelAnn Boone

Mt. Tabor upper reservoir - Amy Dirk

Frozen fountain in South Salem - Aj Newcomb

Frozen fountain the morning light - Karen Tasker

Frozen tree branches - LaurelAnn Boone

Deer in Trout Lake, Wa snow - longkc

The fish fountain at West Linn's Central Village shopping center is mostly ice - justpeachy

Trout Lake, WA snow - longkc

Prineville snow on Wednesday - Walter Carter

Snowy Beavercreek - kfishhead

Building an icicle stalagmite - BruceCM

This is a photo looking from our home into the field and view below our home in Castle Rock, WA - hamers

Thursday sunset from Salmon Creek hospital - Phil Galluzzo

Frozen fields on a farm on Marquam Rd, Mt. Angel, Oregon - ahettwer

Lake house in Sandy - Mike and Katy Hallgren

-4 in Trout Lake - JohnR51

Sofia's snowman in Salem - Darlene Mae Hernandez

Sunset at Astoria Column - Chief G

The Dalles - Silvia Ashmore-Geurts

A snowman and his snowdog - Darlene Mae Hernandez

Woke up to whiteout in Agate Beach - farynhite

Christmas decorations in Medford Snow - Michelle Bailey

Medford snow - Michelle Bailey

Snow in Madras - Marisa Hulsey

Punchbowl Falls - Kris Schockelt

Waldport - Kim Brophy Mobley

Snow in Madras - Marisa Hulsey

Pine tree in front yard of Ridgefield home - digitude

Snow in Medford - Jeff Raines

Newport - Donna Mattioli

Newport - Donna Mattioli_

Woke up to such beauty in Beavercreek. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (DeAnna)

Snow bird in Beavercreek. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Christopher Glenn via Facebook)

Bit of snow out the bathroom window. Fence is 6 feet tall. Crooked River Ranch. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Michael Fox via Facebook)

A snow-dusted tree. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (DHughson)

Snowy day in Newport, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Donna Mattioli)

Snow in Beavercreek. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Christopher Glenn via Facebook)

Coos Bay, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Rebecca Patch via Facebook)

Otter Rock, Oregon Coast. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Cherie Goodpasture via Facebook)

Hood River this morning. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (JohnandJulie VB via Facebook)

Six inches in Redland. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Janeen Andre-Johnson via Facebook)

The snow is very pretty in Dallas, Oregon today. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Brenda Johnston Miller via Facebook)

Snowflake Stacking in #TheDalles. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Stephen Proffitt via Facebook)

Dusting of snow in Lebanon and currently snowing. Photo taken at 6:15 a.m. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Kirsty Miller via Facebook)

Snow drifts two-plus feet high in this yard in Redmond, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Jamie Benton via Facebook)

Northeast Salem. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Trever Justin Siler via Facebook)

Medford, Oregon. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Jeff Raines via Facebook)

Pretty sweet snow in Silverton. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nicola Boring-Mackie via Facebook)

Snow on Highway 18 on the way to the Oregon coast. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Rachael via Twitter)

Light dusting of snow in Albany. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Eric Bryant via Facebook)

Snow at South Beach between Waldport and Newport, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Kathy Lynn Inman via Facebook)

Valley floor snow in Medford, Oregon. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Jeff Raines via Facebook)

Four and a half inches in Molalla. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Brandon Dryden via Facebook)

Independence, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Amy Cantrell via Facebook)

Back porch in Klamath. Total of 2-3 feet and still coming down. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Gregg E. McDonald via Facebook)



































































































































































































































































of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

KGW