Seattle Local Forecast

TODAY:

Puget Sound Forecast: Morning clouds, and a few rain/snow showers possible, then a few sunbreaks in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30's to near 40. Light wind turning southerly 5 to 10 mph.

Mountain Forecast: Snow showers tapering. Pass highs in the mid to upper 20's. Pass winds light. The snow level will be near 400 feet.

Coast Forecast: Partly sunny with a slight chance of morning showers. Highs in the in the lower 40's. Wind east at 10 to 15 mph.

Eastern Washington: Cloudy with snow likely. Snowfall of 1-3 inches possible in the far eastern part of the state. Highs in the low to mid 30's.

Summary:

Merry Christmas Eve! Today will be a much less dramatic weather day as slightly more stable air moves into the region. There still is a chance at a few rain or snow showers early this morning, especially closer to the foothills, and along the King/Snohomish county line. Little to no additional accumulation is expected.

The somewhat bigger story is going to be areas of dense fog over parts of western Washington. Visibility lower than 1/2 mile is possible this morning. The fog is forecast to lift by midday, and most of us should see at least a few sunbreaks before the day is through.

High pressure moves in Christmas Day keeping us dry and partly sunny. We could start the day with some patchy fog, but it should be a decent day. Temps will be cool, however, with highs in the 30's.

Another wet weather pattern resumes early next week. Look for rain to return later Monday through at least Wednesday. It appears we'll see dry weather by the end of next week.

