Rising temperatures, rain prompt flood warnings

BOISE - A vast swath of southern and central Idaho, as well as eastern Oregon could see potential flooding over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a series of flood advisories, watches and warnings for the region on Wednesday.

Snow levels are expected to climb as high as 8,000 feet Wednesday night, meaning that rain could fall throughout the area, including in the mountains.

At least one ski resort - Soldier Mountain - announced that it will remain closed on Thursday due to flood concerns. The ski area near Fairfield posted the announcement on its website Wednesday afternoon, saying in part: "Skiing is supposed to be fun and safe. With the flood warnings for Camas County and all the rain expected tomorrow below 8000 feet, Soldier has decided NOT to open tomorrow, Thursday."

Bogus Basin, with a summit elevation of 7,500 feet, tells KTVB that the recreation area will remain open, despite the likelihood of rain. A spokesman said they have plenty of snowpack, but will reassess if the rain becomes a problem.

With 1 - 3 inches of rain possible through Thursday night, NWS warned that "the combination of snowmelt and rainfall will cause flooding of city streets, parking lots, small creeks and streams, fields, ditches, and low-lying roads."

Specific areas of concern include towns in Adams, Boise and Valley counties, where up until this point temperatures have remained cold enough to keep snow from melting.

At lower elevations, including the Treasure Valley, Western Magic Valley and Malheur County, flood advisories are in effect, with up to a half-inch of rain expected. Temperatures could reach into the 50s in Boise on Thursday.

Most of the advisories, watches and warnings are in effect until late Friday morning.

Here is a look at what each of the alerts means, according to NWS:

Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flood Warning is issued when the hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

Flood Watch: Be Prepared:A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Flood Advisory: Be Aware: An Flood Advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance. A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.

