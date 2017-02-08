Rain on the Snow Pack

Rain showers today and tomorrow will have warmer temperatures. The freezing level will move up to 7,000 - 8,000 feet and that will mean a significant amount of rain on the mountain snow pack. The result will be a lot more moisture in the snow pack and potential problems for avalanche and flooding from runoff later this year. Here is a demonstration of those levels in our mountain areas.
