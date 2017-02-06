Power utility companies links, contact info

power_out_wind_generic01181 (Photo: KING)

When the power goes out, KING5.com has you covered. Find your power company below and use their links to stay on top of outages, get the latest updates, and most importantly -- find out when the lights will come back on.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE)

Website: www.pse.com

Report an outage:1-888-225-5773

Service Alert Map: Click here

Twitter: @PSETalk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pugetsoundenergy

Seattle City Light

Website: www.seattle.gov/light/

Report an outage: (206) 684-7400

Outage restoration updates (recorded line): 206-684-7400

System Status Map: Click here

Twitter: @SEACityLight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeattleCityLight/

Tacoma Power

Lakeview Light and Power

Website: lakeviewlight.com

Report an outage: (253) 584-6060 (M-Th., 7 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Service area map: Click here.

Facebook: facebook.com/lakeviewlightpower

City of Milton Power

Website: cityofmilton.net

Report an outage: (253) 922-8738 (M-F, 8 a.m.-5p.m.); (253) 841-5431 (after hours)

Snohomish County PUD

Website: www.snopud.com

Report an outage: 425-783-1001 (M-F, 8am to 5:30pm); 1-877-783-1000 (Western Washington & outside Everett)

Twitter: @snopud

Facebook: www.facebook.com/snopud

Peninsula Light Co.

Website: www.penlight.org

Report an outage: 253-853-1388

Tune to: KGHP radio 93.7 FM, 89.9 FM or 89.3 FM (in the City of Gig Harbor)

Twitter: @PenLightCo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PenLightCo/

Mason County PUD No. 3

Website: www.masonpud3.org

Report an outage: Shelton - (360) 432-1533 Belfair - (360) 275-2833 Elma - (360) 861-4247

Tune to: KMAS Radio in Shelton and Olympia radio stations KGY, KXXO, KRXY and KFMY in Olympia

Twitter: @PUD3

Grays Harbor PUD

Website: www.ghpud.org

Report an outage: 360-537-3721 or 1-888-541-5923

Current outages: Click here

Twitter: @GHPUD

Cowlitz PUD

Website: http://cowlitzpud.org

Report an outage: (360) 423-2210 or (800) 631-1131

Outage E-mail Alerts: Click here

Twitter: @CowlitzPUD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CowlitzPUD

Clallam County PUD

Lewis County PUD

Website: lcpud.org

Report an outage: (800) 562-5612, ext. 419

Jefferson County PUD

Website: http://www.jeffpud.org/

Outage Map: www.jeffpud.org/jefferson-pud-outage-map/

Report an outage: (360) 385-5800 or (800) 700-7152

Twitter: @Jefferson_PUD



Pacific County PUD No.2

Website: www.pacificpud.org/emergency.html

Report outages:

-- Long Beach/Ilwaco/Chinook: (877) 602-6465

-- Raymond/South Bend/Naselle: (877) 204-6181

Report downed power line:

-- Raymond (360) 942-2411

-- Long Beach (360) 642-3191

-- Naselle (360) 484-7454

