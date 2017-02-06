NWCN
Power utility companies links, contact info

KING 5:35 AM. PST February 06, 2017

When the power goes out, KING5.com has you covered. Find your power company below and use their links to stay on top of outages, get the latest updates, and most importantly -- find out when the lights will come back on.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE)

Seattle City Light

 

 

Tacoma Power

Lakeview Light and Power

City of Milton Power

  • Website: cityofmilton.net
  • Report an outage: (253) 922-8738 (M-F, 8 a.m.-5p.m.); (253) 841-5431 (after hours)

Snohomish County PUD

Peninsula Light Co.

Mason County PUD No. 3

  • Website: www.masonpud3.org
  • Report an outage: Shelton - (360) 432-1533 Belfair - (360) 275-2833 Elma - (360) 861-4247
  • Tune to: KMAS Radio in Shelton and Olympia radio stations KGY, KXXO, KRXY and KFMY in Olympia
  • Twitter: @PUD3

Grays Harbor PUD

  • Website: www.ghpud.org
  • Report an outage: 360-537-3721 or 1-888-541-5923
  • Current outages: Click here
  • Twitter: @GHPUD

Cowlitz PUD

Clallam County PUD

Lewis County PUD

  • Website: lcpud.org
  • Report an outage: (800) 562-5612, ext. 419

Jefferson County PUD

Pacific County PUD No.2

  • Website: www.pacificpud.org/emergency.html
  • Report outages:
  • -- Long Beach/Ilwaco/Chinook: (877) 602-6465
  • -- Raymond/South Bend/Naselle: (877) 204-6181
  • Report downed power line:
  • -- Raymond (360) 942-2411
  • -- Long Beach (360) 642-3191
  • -- Naselle (360) 484-7454

