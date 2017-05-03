Portland will pass 70 degrees today, could see 80

Hawthorne Bridge (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Jupiterimages, (c) Jupiterimages)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Rose City will reach 70 degrees early Wednesday afternoon, making it the warmest day of 2017 so far.

But KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill says Portland may even sail right past the 70s.

"The other milestone is the forecast projection of 80 degrees for a high temperature," he said Wednesday morning. "Look for the big 8-0 in the 4 or 5 o'clock hour this afternoon."

Forecast | Weather Cams | Follow Rod Hill on Facebook

Hill said the last time Portland warmed to 80 degrees was back on September 26, when it soared to 89 degrees.

The record high for May 3 is 89 degrees, set back in 1992. Tuesday's high temperature barely made it past 60.

"By this time of year, most records are near or above 90 degrees," Hill said. "Enjoy the sunshine!"

Share your sunshine pics with us on Facebook or using #KGWWeather

#kgwweather Tweets

KGW