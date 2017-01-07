(Photo: Pat Dooris)

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the first time, the Oregon Department of Transportation used salt in the Portland metro area to help keep roads dry and clear.

ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton told KGW Saturday night that salt was used on Highway 26 near Sylvan, a typical trouble spot as commuters attempt to make it up the steep hill.

"We saw improvements," Hamilton said. "It's one of many winter tools in our arsenal."

This marks a policy shift for ODOT, which has used solid salt in other parts of the state, but not the Portland area.

"We're still figuring out some of the dynamics," Hamilton said.

Related: ODOT to consider salt on icy roads statewide

Saturday's storm brought snow to the Portland metro area in the morning and afternoon. The snow has caused dozens of crashes throughout the Portland area, and even more so south in Salem and Eugene.

With freezing rain ahead, ODOT and other state agencies are still urging people to stay off the roads as commutes are expected to get more treacherous with a layer of ice on top of the snow.

ODOT is still using sand, snowplows and liquid de-icer, as usual to keep roads as safe as possible.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is getting ready, too. They've already applied 8,000 to 10,000 gallons of de-icer, and will work around the clock.

Radar | Forecast | Traffic alerts

But in a Friday press conference, Portland Commissioner Dan Saltzman said PBOT will not be using road salt.

Because this storm hit on a weekend, they hope the impact won’t be as severe as December's storm that put the city in gridlock.

“It’s better for something like this to happen on a weekend, when we don’t have to commute to work, or at a moment when you are away from home, at work, like we found in December when the storm hit on a weekday afternoon," said PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera. "That’s probably the worst time, if you had to pick a time."

He encourages drivers to be prepared, to carry chains, and to have emergency supplies in the car. PBOT will be fining drivers who head up the West Burnside hill without chains or traction tires.

Elevation charts: Metro | Willamette Valley | Cascades/Coast

KGW