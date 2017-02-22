O Spring, Where Art Thou?

26 day until Spring! (Photo: KREM)

The Inland Northwest has seen a messy week following a sloppy weekend.

In fact, the whole month of February will now go down in history as the second rainiest Spokane February on the record books.

A lot of moisture in the air on Wednesday. (Photo: KREM)

Flood watches are in effect around the region. (Photo: KREM)

Our Storm Tracker 2 Team has been busy all winter tracking an above average amount of snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet and fog.

On Wednesday morning, a combination of freezing fog and drizzle, with cold temperatures, led to slick driving conditions.

Very light snow and drizzle can be expected around Spokane. (Photo: KREM)

The flip-flopping between warmer temperatures during the day, sub-freezing temperatures overnight, and the addition of an unusual amount of rain and snow has led to thousands of pot holes popping up all over the city streets of Spokane.

Due to weather Wednesday morning, expect more potholes in roads. (Photo: KREM)

Even though two-thirds of the Inland Northwest dries out Wednesday, there is still the threat of snow for the

Central Panhandle and Western Montana tonight.

(Photo: KREM)

The good news: Washington, Idaho and Montana towns and cities will dry out Thursday and Friday.

10-day forecast. (Photo: KREM)

Expect cold mornings! (Photo: KREM)

Caution: bitterly cold temperatures will return Friday and Saturday mornings. Be prepared for a chilly, but dry & sunny, start to the weekend!

-Briana

PS-- Only 26 more days until Spring! But, who's counting?

KREM