'No one will be turned away:' County pledges to shelter homeless as temperatures drop

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Multnomah County leaders announced Wednesday that emergency weather shelters opened over the holiday weekend will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that the first floor of the Portland Building, also known as the Portland Municipal Services Building, will be opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Wednesday night. The building, located at 1120 Southwest 5th Avenue, will open for shelter use at 7 p.m.

The county will also open its east building at 600 Northeast 8th Street in Gresham on Thursday night as a shelter. The building will open for shelter use at 6 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. Friday.

They’re also asking for the public’s help in collecting “durable cold weather gear,” according to a press release.

“The forecast calls for temperatures well below freezing,” it read. “At these low temperatures there is increased risk of exposure-related injuries for unsheltered homeless people who do not have sufficient gear, such as coats, hats, gloves, footwear, tarps, sleeping bags and blankets.”

County spokesperson Jessica Morkert-Shibley said no one will be turned away from shelters across the county. If one is at capacity, she said officials will help anyone in need arrange transportation to a shelter that can accommodate them.

Currently, emergency shelters open in the area are capable of accommodating between 300 and 400 people per night, according to Morkert-Shibley.

She said the emergency shelter system has yet to reach capacity this week, adding that close to 100 beds have been left empty on some nights.

Officials ask those looking for help finding area shelters to call 211 or check the list provided here. If you see someone outside in the cold who appears to be in crisis, please dial 911 immediately.

