Nice, mild conditions move into the Inland Northwest Wednesday

INLAND NORTHWEST -- A warm front moving through the region is responsible for widespread cloud coverage Wednesday morning.

Rain is possible, but will mostly be confined to the western portion of our region, including the Cascades.

Daytime highs will NOT be hindered by morning clouds! High temperatures climb to the 60s and 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will bring some of the warmest temperatures since fall of 2016.

Wednesday will bring highs in the 60s and 70s, partly cloudy conditions and mostly dry weather.

Thursday will see highs in the 70s & 80s, as well as mostly sunny and dry weather.

Friday will bring highs in the 70s, but also a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

