New technology brings better, longer range forecasts

SEATTLE - At the 97th meeting of the American Meteorological Society, an exhibit hall was full of the latest technology from NASA to defense contractors offering high tech solutions.

It was also the day when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released the first images from its newly launched next generation GOES-R satellite.

"You don't know what you're missing if you don't know it's an available measurement," said Stephen Volz, NOAA's Assistant Administrator for Satellite and Information Services.

Infrared images provide better distinctions between clouds, smoke, and volcanic ash. It offers better temperature data about what's happening on the ground and in the atmosphere and the first lightning detection data from space to provide better storm warnings. They're highest resolution photos to date, all much faster than before.

The agency also working to extend the current seven day outlook to 14 days or even 21 days into the future.

The meeting, which was held last year in New Orleans and will be in Austin, Texas next year, had about 4,500 attendees and is filled up the Seattle Convention Center. The program catalog of presentations was the size of a phone book for a small city.

