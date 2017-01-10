More cold, snow on the way for Inland Northwest

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. on Tuesday Jan. 10 through Wednesday 10 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- It feels like we just can’t catch a break! And now more snow is on the way for the Inland Northwest, but only after temperatures take another dip.

Since Sunday night, Spokane has seen almost 3 inches of snow, according to the official count at the National Weather Service. Tuesday, as of 12 p.m., Spokane had gotten about half an inch. That brings the snow total so far for just the year of 2017 to 8.8 inches of snow.

Other areas have had up to a foot of accumulation over the past few days, and that snow is not melting away. Temperatures will drop down into the single digits for the next few nights, before another round of snow hits.

This weekend is likely to be fairly clear, though there is a slight chance for snow - 20 percent specifically in the Spokane area. Monday to Tuesday we are likely to see more, with another 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. Those chances are higher, about 30 percent.

Since Oct. 1, 2016 Spokane has gotten 32.8 inches of snow.

Snow accumulation so far in Spokane (NWS)

KREM