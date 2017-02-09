Local homeowners scramble to prevent flooding

SPOKANE, Wash. – Warmer temperatures and rain sent a lot of homeowners into a frenzy, scrambling to try and keep their homes from flooding.

“I heard a thump,” local homeowner, Bob McKenzie said.

The thump McKenzie heard was his back patio roof collapsing at his North Spokane home. McKenzie said the buildup of snow caused the roof to give way, crushing his patio furniture and taking out his cable and phone lines.

“It’s the first time this has ever happened and I’ve lived here 52 years and we’ve had snow before,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie’s neighbor, Debra Zacher also dealt with the aftermath of all the heavy snowfall, but her biggest concern is flooding.

“We are breaking up the ice making channels so we don’t flood the basement and garage,” Zacher said.

Zacher and her friend worked all afternoon trying to divert water from her home into the street so it can drain properly.

“You know I can’t even get to my mailbox without going into four inches of water and when it freezes and thaws and they plow me in and it can’t run down the street then I’m just stuck doing it myself,” Zacher said.

Homeowners are being proactive to keep their streets from flooding. The City of Spokane is asking people to do their part, to make sure the storm drains near their homes are cleared of snow and ice.

Over in the Greenacres neighborhood, clear storm drains may not have been enough. Brian Dreves’ home sits at the bottom of a hill.

“Obviously we had an exorbitant amount of snow and it melted into my basement,” Dreves said.

Dreves said his basement windows were shattered by the melted snow and about five feet of water poured in. Dreves got some help from neighbors, co-workers and county firefighters to set up pumps and drain his basement.

“It is frustrating and annoying and yeah you care about your house and it’s all small material things and it’s replaceable but yeah it sucks,” Dreves said.

Dreves, like many others, are certainly over the snow and all that it brings.

“I’m done with winter now, I’m ready for it to be warmer and be done,” Dreves said.

“I am done with it, it’s time for spring time," Zacher said.

While the city is asking for you to help clear the storm drains near your house, crews are also out using eight vacuum trucks to suck up standing water. If you notice standing water that needs to be removed, you can call the city at 509-755-City and they will send a crew your way.

KREM