List of snow-related closures and delays

BOISE - Wednesday's heavy snowfall throughout the Treasure and Magic valleys has prompted a number of closures, including schools, businesses and government offices.
The storm is also causing delays to certain services, such as trash and recycling collection.
Below is a list of announced closures and delays. We will update the list as new announcements are made:
CLOSURES:
School closures - Many school districts canceled classes on Wednesday, and have already announced closures for Thursday. See the list of school closures here.
High school games canceled - Dozens of high school sports games and matches have been canceled. Here is the updated list.
Boise Towne Square - Closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Some anchor stores are staying open until 9 p.m. (normal hours), but the mall itself is closing at 5 p.m.
Twin Falls City Hall - Closed at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The city is also asking residents to avoid driving, if possible
The Morrison Center offices - Closed at noon on Wednesday. The office will reopen for regular business on Thursday. To purchase tickets, visit MorrisonCenter.com or call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000
Food deliveries - Some restaurants that deliver food have canceled deliveries on Wednesday, including Chicago Connection. Dave & Busters in Boise also announced that the restaurant is closed.
DELAYS:
Certain services, such as trash/recycling collection and mail/package delivery are still happening despite the messy road conditions, but they could be slow or delayed.
MORE: Trash and recycling collection slowed due to snow
The heavy snow and slow-moving traffic is also impacting response times for emergency services, officials say.
