Ice storm warning extended to Spokane and Coeur d'Alene

Ice on I-90 around 35 miles from Moses Lake near Ritzville.



Washington State Patrol is urging citizens to stay home while freezing rain sweeps across Washington.

Ice storm near Moses Lake has added Layers of ice on Krem's storm tracker vehicle, pic.twitter.com/PuQV55nMuM — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) January 18, 2017

As of Tuesday night the Ice Storm Warning was extended to the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area. Up to half an inch is expected through Wednesday morning due to freezing rain.

Freezing rain just hit Spokane. Here's the radar imagery. Reports of sidewalks and streets icing over downtown @KREM2 #wawx pic.twitter.com/dOGCrllwhm — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) January 18, 2017

BREAKING WEATHER: Spokane just added to the Ice Storm Warning list. Up to 0.50" through tomorrow morning due to frzing rain @KREM2 #wawx pic.twitter.com/mHS1Z2beTa — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) January 18, 2017

NEW: Ice Storm Warning is expanding into the #Spokane and #CDA area. Accumulations are expected to rise from .30" to .60" over night @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/oQU5QgrCJt — Molly Trotter (@KREMMolly) January 18, 2017

As of about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Spokane Airport closed its runway due to poor conditions caused by freezing rain. GEG said to contact specific airlines regarding delays.

The runway @iflyspokane has closed due to poor conditions caused by freezing rain. Please contact your airline regarding possible delays. — Spokane Airport GEG (@iflyspokane) January 18, 2017

RAIN TOTALS: Several locations across the Inland NW will see .5" to 1" of rain Wed. morning and Thurs. afternoon @KREM2 #idwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/OAfmiS1PIE — Molly Trotter (@KREMMolly) January 18, 2017

Witcom Dispatch in the Pullman area advised road conditions like snow drifts and black ice created multiple abandoned vehicles and accidents. Witcom advised drivers to pay attention to landmarks or mile posts to help dispatch services find the locations of accidents.

Washington State Patrol Communications advised that there are multiple crashes on I-90 in Adams and Lincoln County. SR-395 are very slick south of Ritzville.

Around 7:20 p.m. a non-injury collision between two semi trucks ten miles west of Ritzville was blocking most of two lanes of westbound traffic on I-90. Responses crews do not know when the westbound lanes of I-90 near Ritzville will reopen. A UPS truck hauling double trailers was blocking most of two lanes of westbound traffic. The other semi was hauling bricks on a flatbed which partially spilled into both lanes.

Weather radar systems were showing Eastern Washington hit hard by freezing rain and sleet. Washington State Patrol Troopers are responding to multiple collisions throughout the region.

Radar showing Eastern WA being hit hard by freezing rain and sleet. @wastatepatrol Trps continue to respond to collisions throughout region. pic.twitter.com/ASPVOnwebi — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) January 18, 2017

In Western Washington, I-90 Westbound lanes from Ellensburg over Snoqualmie Pass were closed overnight due to freezing rain and icy conditions. I-90 Eastbound lanes were also closed, but reopened around 10:00 p.m. Chains are required.

UPDATE - Eastbound I-90 is open. Chains required - snow and freezing rain. Westbound remains closed overnight. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 18, 2017

#BREAKING I90 WB from Ellensburg over @SnoqualmiePass closed due to freezing rain. @wsdot will reevaluate tomorrow. Use ALT route. #StayHome — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) January 18, 2017

A list of school delays and closures can be found by clicking here.

Several accidents have been reported around the region.

Soooooo icy!!!! I can do the slip and slide with my feet on the I90 surface! You can imagine what's happening to cars here pic.twitter.com/DH9Im4AyWO — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) January 18, 2017

The long row of cars along I90 west near Moses Lake. So icy I had to hold onto car for traction. You can see jackknifed truck in distance pic.twitter.com/hbUloxlNGb — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) January 18, 2017

I-90 westbound is at a total standstill 35 miles outside of Moses Lake. Truck jackknifed across all lanes pic.twitter.com/fY1YV3AhuH — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) January 18, 2017 These are incredibly icy conditions. A trucker had to hold on to his rig so he wouldn't slip on the icy road pic.twitter.com/nBTyWtTVBO — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) January 18, 2017

