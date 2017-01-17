NWCN
Ice storm warning extended to Spokane and Coeur d'Alene

KREM 2's Ryan Simms takes a live look at the icy weather conditions along I-90. (10:00 p.m.

Kourtni Jefson , KREM 10:33 PM. PST January 17, 2017


Washington State Patrol is urging citizens to stay home while freezing rain sweeps across Washington. 

As of Tuesday night the Ice Storm Warning was extended to the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area. Up to half an inch is expected through Wednesday morning due to freezing rain. 

 

 

As of about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Spokane Airport closed its runway due to poor conditions caused by freezing rain. GEG said to contact specific airlines regarding delays.

 

 

Witcom Dispatch in the Pullman area advised road conditions like snow drifts and black ice created multiple abandoned vehicles and accidents. Witcom advised drivers to pay attention to landmarks or mile posts to help dispatch services find the locations of accidents. 

Washington State Patrol Communications advised that there are multiple crashes on I-90 in Adams and Lincoln County. SR-395 are very slick south of Ritzville.

Around 7:20 p.m. a non-injury collision between two semi trucks ten miles west of Ritzville was blocking most of two lanes of westbound traffic on I-90. Responses crews do not know when the westbound lanes of I-90 near Ritzville will reopen. A UPS truck hauling double trailers was blocking most of two lanes of westbound traffic. The other semi was hauling bricks on a flatbed which partially spilled into both lanes. 

Weather radar systems were showing Eastern Washington hit hard by freezing rain and sleet. Washington State Patrol Troopers are responding to multiple collisions throughout the region.

 

In Western Washington, I-90  Westbound lanes from Ellensburg over Snoqualmie Pass were closed overnight due to freezing rain and icy conditions. I-90 Eastbound lanes were also closed, but reopened around 10:00 p.m. Chains are required.

 

 

 

A list of school delays and closures can be found by clicking here.

Several accidents have been reported around the region. 

 

