Freezing rain possible Friday morning in Southwest Interior

Freezing rain ice coated car. Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: Kyle Bedell, Custom)

SEATTLE – Prepare for a potentially slow commute Friday morning – the Southwest Interior and South Sound could be getting freezing rain.

The Southwest Interior, especially south of Olympia, has the possibility for freezing rain late Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will hover around 32-33 degrees, and there’s a chance of snowflakes above 500 feet of elevation, according to Meteorologist Jim Guy.

Drivers in the Southwest Interior should be cautious for icy roads Friday morning.

The rain/snow mix will move north through the Sound Friday, touching the lowlands. However, temperatures will warm up to the lower 40s Friday, and precipitation will turn to rain, Guy said.

Northern Washington, including Bellingham and Whatcom County, could see nothing but rain by the time the precipitation reaches that region in the afternoon, Guy said.

However, if you’re traveling south to Oregon, it’s a different story. Portland could get hit with 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday.

The weekend forecast remains rainy throughout the Puget Sound region.

