NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

Spokane Airport back open after freezing rain forces closing

Staff , KREM 11:27 PM. PST January 08, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane International Airport is back open after it was forced to close both runways on Sunday night due to freezing rain.

Todd Woodard with the airport said that both runways were closed but are now back open.

The runways were closed around 8:00 p.m.

To check the status of flights you may visit the Spokane Airport website.

We are working to get more information and will update the story as it becomes available.

 

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories