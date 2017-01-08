SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane International Airport is back open after it was forced to close both runways on Sunday night due to freezing rain.

Todd Woodard with the airport said that both runways were closed but are now back open.

The runways were closed around 8:00 p.m.

To check the status of flights you may visit the Spokane Airport website.

The runway @iflyspokane has reopened and operations are resuming. — GEG Operations (@GEG_OpsDir) January 9, 2017

