Freezing rain becomes flooding risk for Inland Northwest

flood watch warning

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Freezing rain, following weeks of snow, and an increase of temperature has turned into a flood watch on Thursday for the Inland Northwest.

Low temperatures have kept the snow around the Inland Northwest. With the temperatures just below freezing on Wednesday night, the snow was covered with a layer of freezing rain.

On Thursday, temperatures are in the low 40s and expected to keep rising.

While main roads are clear, many people are worried about urban flooding, specifically on neighborhood streets where the snow has not been plowed.

The biggest concern is that storm drains have been covered by both snow and freezing ice. This will mean that snow melt run-off will not have anywhere to go and cause flooding conditions.The flood watch for Spokane County continues through Saturday.

If you need help clearing a storm drain, call 755-CITY.

Sandpoint, Idaho, is still in a snow warning until 4 p.m. on Thursday and Sandpoint is expected to have the same issues with the snow melt-off.

The Idaho governor signed a state of disaster declaration and included Boundary County in that declaration.

Inmates from the state prison in Orofino have been brought in to help remove snow. Help comes from Dept. of Emergency Management. pic.twitter.com/MXD2ngrzJ5 — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) February 9, 2017

