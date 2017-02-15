Freezing rain advisory in the gorge; rain in Portland

(Photo: TripCheck)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The metro area will see rain all day Wednesday, but the gorge is once again under a Freezing Rain Advisory.

Ice accumulations of up to a quarter-inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Travel conditions could be hazardous throughout the morning, but the advisory is only in effect until noon.

Several vehicles crashed due to black ice on Interstate 84 east of Biggs Junction.

Meanwhile, gusty east winds up to 45 mph will continue at Troutdale and near the gorge.

"We've also got strong winds at the coast," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. "A High Wind Warning is up for the coast from until 10 am Wednesday, and again for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, when the strong winds will be more widespread, and reach gusts as high as 75 mph."

Portland will stay well above freezing and just see rain Wednesday. But it will be a lot of rain: 24-hour totals could reach more than an inch.

"Thursday brings showers and sun breaks, and Friday should be at least mostly dry with partly cloudy skies," Hill said. "Showers and sun breaks return Saturday, but Sunday could be dry and the weekend overall looks decent."

