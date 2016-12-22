KGW weather forecast

Areas of morning fog and freezing fog lift, we may manage a few late morning sun breaks in the Portland today.

Rain replaces the fog this afternoon. Rain continues into Friday before turning to showers late in the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up in the Cascades from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon for up to a foot of snow. Roads across the Cascades and south into California over Siskiyou Pass will be snow covered.

For the weekend, Saturday brings showers and sunbreaks and a snow level down to about 1,000 feet, but no snow in the valleys. Christmas Day will be partly to mostly sunny and cool, with highs and lows in the 30s and areas of fog. Dry weather continues into Monday before more rain and mountain snow arrive around the middle of next week.

Happy Holidays,

Chris McGinness KGW Meteorologist

