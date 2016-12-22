NWCN
Close

KGW weather forecast

KGW Sunrise forecast: 12-22-16

KGW Weather Team , wsts2 8:39 AM. PST December 22, 2016

Areas of morning fog and freezing fog lift, we may manage a few late morning sun breaks in the Portland today.

Rain replaces the fog this afternoon. Rain continues into Friday before turning to showers late in the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is up in the Cascades from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon for up to a foot of snow. Roads across the Cascades and south into California over Siskiyou Pass will be snow covered.

For the weekend, Saturday brings showers and sunbreaks and a snow level down to about 1,000 feet, but no snow in the valleys. Christmas Day will be partly to mostly sunny and cool, with highs and lows in the 30s and areas of fog. Dry weather continues into Monday before more rain and mountain snow arrive around the middle of next week.

 Happy Holidays,

 Chris McGinness                                                                                                                                                                        KGW Meteorologist

 Like me on Facebook

 Follow me on Twitter @McGinnessPDX

 Follow me on Instagram

 

 

 

 

_______________________________________________________

Traffic links:

And images (updated automatically):

 

KGW


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories