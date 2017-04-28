PORTLAND, Ore. -- Residents of the Rose City are weathering a very bleak spring. But hope could be peeking out from behind the rain clouds, according to KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill.

The sunshine that started to show through Friday afternoon is just a glimpse of what's to come, he said.

"We weathered this past winter like true Northwest weather champions, but a soggy spring has been for many, too much to accept," Hill said. "Since Mar. 1 - - the start of meteorological spring -- Portland has seen rain 48 of 57 days. And the spring surplus of water stands at 5.39 inches, which is more than six weeks of extra rain in less than 60 days."

Forecast | Radar | Weather cams



Since Oct. 1, the National Weather Service has measured 45.5 inches of rain at Portland International Airport, making it the second-wettest winter in the city in more than 75 years of record-keeping.

The city has also had the most days of rain ever, with 146 days of the wet stuff since Oct. 1. This year's February was also the wettest on record with 10.356 inches of rain.

Portland sets rain record for February

Those are numbers Olga Vargas can vouch for. The native of Puerto Rico moved to Portland four years ago and said the typically rainy winters didn't bother her much — until this year. Mudslides earlier in the winter cut off roads that she uses for her morning commute, she said.

Heavy rain causes landslides, closes Portland roads

"My kids are going nuts. They're like, 'We want to go to the pool! We want to go to the pool!'" Vargas said. "Why can't we break the record for sunniest? That would be awesome!"

While outdoor swimming is not yet on the horizon, Rod Hill said next Tuesday could begin a stretch of the decent weather Portlanders have been missing.

YouTube: #KGWWeather videos

"Forecast models do show the strongest possibility in months of a change to drier and warmer weather," Hill said. "If correct, next week could see four or more dry sunny days in a row, with temperatures reaching 80 degrees!"

A sign of better days ahead - pretty sunshine just south of Depoe Bay from Whale Cove Inn. Friday will be dry and back... Posted by KGW Rod Hill on Thursday, April 27, 2017

KGW