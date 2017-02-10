Flash flood warning in effect near Benewah, Shoshone counties

BENEWAH CO., Idaho – A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. Friday in Northeastern Benewah County and West Central Shoshone County.





Local law enforcement reported flooding in the city of Calder around 5:30 a.m. Officials said an ice jam on the St. Joe River between Calder and St. Maries is causing water to back up into the city of Calder.

The ice jam is believed to be near mile marker 2 on Highway 50 (St. Joe River Road.) An ice jam occurs when water is held back by an obstruction and causes upstream flooding. If the ice obstruction breaks, flash flooding can occur downstream.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING -- Major ice jam on the St. Joe River between Calder and St. Maries, ID. Located near mile 22 on Hwy 50 @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/ingYi5a8at — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) February 10, 2017

Residents that live along the St. Joe River below the ice jam should leave now and move to higher ground.

Ice jam on St Joe River has flooded town of Calder. Concern for downstream communities once the ice jam breaks. #TurnAroundDontDrown — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 10, 2017

Officials from the National Weather Service said once the ice jam breaks, the St. Joe River will rise rapidly.

NWS officials said residents should act quickly to protect their lives.

KREM