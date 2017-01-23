PORTLAND, Ore. -- It looks like a dry and relatively warm week ahead for America's Most Weather Fatigued City (according to the Weather Channel, that's us, Portland).

"Portland's seven-day forecast is surprisingly dry!" KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said Monday morning. "In fact, the Rose City may not see rain again until Tuesday evening or Wednesday of next week."

Hill said that dry streak would become the longest since September.

"You may recall our wild weather kicked off back in October, with 8.31 inches of total rainfall. That was the second-most all time for the month at Portland International Airport," he said. "The 28 days with measurable rainfall also set the record for the most wet days in October."

And the unusual weather hasn't really let up since then.

"Portland has seen an above-normal-rainfall November, a December that saw 3 inches of snow, along with freezing rain and sleet, and of course the big January snowstorm that dumped between 8 and 15 inches of snow all over the greater Portland area."

The first chance of showers on the horizon is Sunday, according to Hill's forecast. But he said that may not happen. Until then, it looks like a partly sunny to sunny workweek, with highs in the mid-40s.

And Saturday should be 53 degrees and sunny.

