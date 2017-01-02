NWCN
Dangerously cold weather to hit the Inland Northwest

Briana's local forecast (1-2-17)

Erin Robinson and Briana Bermensolo , KREM 10:39 AM. PST January 02, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The snow will hold off around the Inland Northwest this week, but dangerously cold weather will continue.

According to weather forecaster Briana Bermensolo, Inland Northwest residents can expect single digit temperatures during the day this week, with subzero temperatures at night.

Despite the low temperatures, the region will see sunny skies and much drier weather.

 

 

The weekend is expected to bring warmer temperatures. 

