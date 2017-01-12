Conflicting advice about dealing with icicles

Send us your icicle photos using #KREMcicle (Photo: KREM 2 Viewer Submission)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Icicles cannot only be a danger to your safety, but also your home, so what is the best way to remove them?

Depending on how large icicles are, it could be a sign the home is dealing with heat loss, but that is only if they are large spikes or if there is a large buildup of them.

Experts say icicles could be due to poor insulation. They also say it could be due to a freeze and thaw scenario.

Regardless of why they are there, a lot of people are unsure about how to deal with them.

Some people think it is best to knock them down to avoid getting hit by one. Others think it is best to leave them alone because removal could cause damage to a home’s gutters.

In any case, it is best to speak to a roofing expert rather than ruin the home.

