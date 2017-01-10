Clark County slow to thaw from weekend storm

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- People in Clark County were among the hardest hit by recent winter storms, especially those who had to drive in the elements.

On Monday morning, Kimberlee Robinson of Ridgefield was driving to a doctor’s appointment with her three young kids when her van slid into a ravine near Northwest 51st Avenue and Northwest 299th Way. Clark County Fire & Rescue responded and helped everyone get out safely. No one was hurt.

Robinson said she was driving slowly and carefully, but the ice still got the best of her.

“It was too slippery so we slid off the road,” said Robinson. “I wish I had canceled the appointment. If you don’t have to go somewhere, stay home.”

Besides driving woes, the snow and ice have taken a toll on many small businesses, including Camas Antiques in downtown Camas. Employee Diane Plew said on Monday they had around 10 percent of the shoppers they usually get in a day.

“The people we did get today said they had cabin fever real bad,” said Plew. “They had to get out!”

