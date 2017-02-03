City of Spokane declares Stage 1 snow event

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane declared a Stage 1 snow event Friday.

City officials asked that residents move their cars to the even sides of streets on residential hill routes by 10:00 p.m. Friday evening. This will allow for snow plows to pass.

The City’s goal is to complete the stage 1 plow in two days or less.

City of Spokane officials said there are 53 pieces of equipment focused on snow emergency routes which include arterials, hospital district routes, STA fixed bus routes, outlying area, Neighborhood Business Centers, the Central Business District and residential hills. Utility crews have been directed to snow coverage to maximize the availability of resources throughout the storm.

Multiple crashes along I-90 have been reported due to the snow.

Several cars off the road are causing backups. This is at I-90 WB at the Barker exit pic.twitter.com/KO8mDL8VsU — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 3, 2017

City officials ask that residents slow down when driving, be patient and drive according to conditions. They also ask that people keep their distance from the snow plows and avoid passing them.

KREM