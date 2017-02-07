Another round of snowfall headed for Inland Northwest

Yet another round of snowfall is headed for the Inland Northwest.

Snow is expected to roll in sometime Wednesday through Thursday night, and accumulate significantly in the northern parts of the viewing area.

While Spokane can expect one to two inches of snow, and Coeur d’Alene somewhere around two to three inches, places like Bonners Ferry and Colville might see four to six inches. Republic and Omak might even get six to eight inches.

The southern part of the viewing area has the highest likelihood of freezing rain, along with the Moses Lake area. The Cascade Mountains area will get hit the hardest, seeing likely around a foot of snow.

Still plenty of uncertainty in snowfall amounts. Check back often for updates. Detailed forecast for your location: https://t.co/mutBSOr2u6 pic.twitter.com/zhVDlYdJly — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 7, 2017

Since Feb. 3, significant snows have fallen over much of the Inland Northwest, with the heaviest amounts over North Idaho.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build up over the region after the snow, however, and we should see a dry weekend, though it will likely be cloudy and foggy.

Winter Storm Watches issued for our next system Wed-Thu. Wintry start with snow, freezing rain & sleet all possible #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/6ig7H9ZPRd — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 7, 2017

KREM