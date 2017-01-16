Many roads in the Portland area remained covered in packed snow and ice Sunday. (Photo: Jared Cowley / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A cold, dry Monday won't melt the leftover snow in Portland, and there's a chance freezing rain will move in early Tuesday morning, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for a major ice storm appearing likely in the Hood River valley Tuesday, with significant icing also possible in the Portland/Vancouver metro area.

Winter Storm Watch issued for metro valley Tuesday morning until 2:00 pm, for possible hours of freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/PMuynELcXh — Rod Hill (@KGWRodHill) January 16, 2017

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-40s by Tuesday afternoon as heavy rain arrives and lasts into Wednesday. The higher temperatures will melt the snow in the city, but the mix of melting snow and heavy rain brings a risk of flooding.

The NWS has also issued a flood watch for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington from Tuesday through Thursday.

"If the storm produces 2 inches of rain or more with 50-degree heat, flooding would likely become a big story and concern,” Hill said.

Smaller streams will rise faster than usual and city streets will likely flood as slushy snow clogs drains. The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday, when more than an inch could fall.

After a foot of snow fell in the Portland metro area last week, sunny, cold days from Thursday through Sunday kept much of the snow intact, leaving many roadways still covered in packed snow and ice. Record low temperatures re-froze some of the snow that had thawed.

So far, the 2016-17 winter has produced more snow than usual in Portland and below average rainfall.

The City of Portland recommends residents have an emergency evacuation plan ready in case of flooding.

In 1996, the Willamette River flooded and eight people died. That incident happened after record rains and not a lot of snowpack.

KGW