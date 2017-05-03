Spokane Airport sees increase in number of weapons seized

Fliers wait in the security checkpoint line at the Spokane Airport. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The number of weapons confiscated by airport security at the Spokane International airport has quadrupled since 2012.

“Trust me, if you’re here all the time, you see it constantly. People don’t know what they’re doing,” said traveler Darrell Johnson.

Johnson, who has one million frequent flier miles, said he is an airport regular who has witnessed people’s attempts to carry weapons through security.

“I know people have the mentality, ‘It’s better to have it and not need it than not have it,’” said Johnson.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, agents seized 3,400 guns nationwide in 2016.

KREM 2 On Your Side learned many of those cases come from smaller airports like the Spokane Airport. TSA officials said the moral rural an area, the more potentially unaccustomed to flying a person becomes. TSA said, in most cases, people simply forget they are carrying a firearm.

People traveling with guns must carry them in a secure box and notify an airline agent. Otherwise, travelers can be arrested and face a fine of $7,000.

