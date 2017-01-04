Idaho makes Vogue's top 10 list of travel destinations

Schweitzer Mountain. (Photo: Custom)

IDAHO – The Gem State is featured in Vogue magazine’s “10 Hottest Travel Destinations of 2017.”

According to Vogue, the state of Idaho is “having a moment.” Idaho came in at No. 7 on this list, but is definitely No. 1 in our eyes.

The magazine acknowledged the state for its indie coffee shops, creative hubs, distilleries, craft beer and, of course, access to the outdoors.

The article raved about the Boise Foothills and over 190 miles of trails to hike, bike and run. The Sun Valley Resort, which will feature this year’s U.S. Alpine Championship, was also listed as a must-see.

The Idaho Panhandle and Schweitzer Mountain backcountry were given a shout-out as they will be new spots for heli-skiing with the Selkirk Power Company.

Other top travel destinations that made the list include:

Georgia (The country, not the state) Oman Langkawi, Malaysia Madagascar Sri Lanka Trinidad and Tobago Idaho Jordan Aarhus, Denmark Colombia

