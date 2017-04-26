Explore the PNW: Natural beauty of La Push

Quileute Nation & La Push, Washington Credit: Sam Beebe/Ecotrust | Wikimedia Commons

LA PUSH, Wash. -- La Push is a hidden gem you can find at the mouth of the Quileute River in Clallam County, Washington. The roughly four hour scenic drive from Seattle takes you past the lavender fields of Sequim, the azure waters of Lake Crescent and the relaxing Sol Duc Hot Springs.

La Push's natural beauty manifests itself in pristine beaches dominated by towering sea stacks and incredible ancient driftwood, washed ashore long ago. Second and Third Beach are accessible via forest trails that afford a relaxing hike through a dense forest canopy.

Once in La Push, the Quileute Oceanside Resort offers a range of accommodations from camp sites, to motel rooms, to luxury cabins. The town also features a waterfront restaurant, the River's Edge, and a marina where fishing boats and whale watching tours may be chartered.

The town itself is located on the Quileute Indian Reservation and the people couldn't be friendlier or more welcoming. July 15-17 is the annual Quileute Days festival. It is a celebration of both traditional tribal culture and modern lifestyle and features a salmon bake, traditional dancing, music and arts and crafts. There is even a canoe race and fireworks display on the beach.

All told, La Push offers a combination of wondrous natural attractions, friendly locals and unique culture to get lost in a for a day or two. It is certainly worth consideration for your next road trip!

Copyright 2016 KING