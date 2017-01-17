Delta adds seven Seattle routes in turf war with Alaska

Delta Airlines planes sit at a terminal. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) (Photo: Eric Thayer, 2014 Getty Images)

The “battle for Seattle” shows little sign of slowing down.

Delta Air Lines announced plans for seven new routes from Seattle, all of which will go head-to-head with service offered on Seattle-based Alaska Airlines. The new routes will give Delta's Seattle customers non-stop access to Austin; Eugene, Ore.; Lihue, Hawaii; Milwaukee; Nashville; Raleigh/Durham; and Redmond, Ore.

Three of Delta’s new routes – Milwaukee, Nashville and Raleigh/Durham – match service added by Alaska Airlines just since 2015.

Delta also will increase capacity on existing Seattle service, adding more flights on its routes to Boston; Orlando; Portland, Ore; and San Diego. And Delta will start using bigger aircraft on its flights between Seattle and both Denver and San Francisco.

With the new service, Delta says its Seattle schedule will increase to 160 peak-day flights to 49 destinations.

Delta’s latest Seattle expansion continues what’s become an ongoing turf-war between it and Alaska Airlines. The carriers were close partners earlier this decade, though they announced in December that they’d formally terminate their codeshare and frequent-flier pacts. That move was widely expected as the relationship between the two frayed.

Alaska Air has long been the dominant carrier in Seattle. But Delta has expanded greatly in Seattle this decade, initially aided by its soon-to-end partnership with Alaska Air. However, Delta eventually began to create its own competing hub there; its new routes increasingly going head-to-head with Alaska Air. As the Delta-Alaska relationship grew frostier, one local media outlet went so far as to call the partners "frenemies."

For Seattle-Tacoma International, escalating turf-war between the partners-turned-rivals has been good for business. Passenger counts there are growing faster than at almost any other major U.S. airport. The airport has set a slew of new monthly and annual passenger records since the turf war began, and the airport surged past both Newark Liberty, Toronto and Orlando to become the North America's 13th-busiest in 2015, according to data from Airports Council International.

Alaska Air could soon become an even bigger player at Seattle and across the West thanks to its just-closed merger with Virgin America. That deal will make Alaska Air the USA’s fifth-biggest airline.

As for Delta, it touted its newest Seattle destinations as an expansion that would give it five consecutive years of growth at the airport.

The details for Delta's seven new Seattle routes are as follows:

Austin

One daily round-trip flight begins June 12 on Airbus A319 aircraft.

Eugene, Ore.

Three daily round-trip flights begin April 1 on SkyWest-operated Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jets.

Lihue (Kauai), Hawaii

One daily round-trip flight begins Dec. 21 on Boeing 757 aircraft.

Milwaukee

One daily round-trip flight begins March 9 on SkyWest-operated Embraer E175 jets.

Nashville

One daily round-trip flight begins May 26 on Airbus A319 aircraft.

Raleigh/Durham

One daily round-trip flight begins June 8 on Boeing 737 aircraft.

Redmond/Bend, Ore.

Three daily round-trip flights begin June 12 on SkyWest-operated Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jets.

