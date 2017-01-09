Alaska Airlines offers first direct flight to Cuba

Cuba. (Photo: KING)

The race to open Cuba got busier this month as Alaska Airlines began offering the first direct scheduled flights to the island from the west coast.

The flights originate in Seattle, stop in Los Angeles, and continue on to Cuba.

Fares range as low as $193 one-way to about $277, and Alaska says advanced bookings to the new market are strong, though planes are not yet selling out.

The softness is due in part to eight U.S. carriers offering flights to the island under authorization from the U.S. Transportation Department, which is allowing 20 flights a day on assigned routes.

"And the fact that we made a good decision by going from a unique market, instead of what everybody thought was a slam dunk, which was south Florida," said John Kirby, Alaska vice president for capacity planning, who finds new markets the airline can fly to.

"What I'm envisioning down the road is tourism to be allowed at some point in the future, and really to all of Cuba, not just to Havana," said Kirby.

For Americans, the Cuban market may seem more open than it is. There is still a complex array of rules known collectively as the U.S. economic embargo against Cuba. The embargo was put in place following the 1959 communist revolution that exiled thousands of Cuban business owners, government officials, and others out of the country, most ending up in Miami.

That means for an American to travel to Cuba, some 500,000 last year, they have to have a reason. An affidavit is required by the U.S. government that the trip must be for a dozen or so activities, such as cultural exchanges, business, family trips, or journalism. And when there, American's aren't supposed to be hanging out on the beach or partying at night clubs.

