Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Spokane Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Airport officials with the Spokane International Airport confirmed Sunday that an Air Canada plane made an unexpected landing at their airport.

Officials said around 9:15 a.m. the pilot of the plane declared an emergency landing and landed at the airport after telling them the plane was having a mechanical issue.

A rescue plane was en route to take the flight to its destination while crews continue to check out the plane, officials said. It was unclear how many people were on the flight or where it was originally heading.

This story will be updated.

